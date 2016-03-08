Juventus interested in Mustafi of Arsenal
02 September at 13:30According to Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com, Juventus are interested in Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi. The former Sampdoria defender has found himself outside of Unai Emery’s project at Arsenal and has lost the support of the fans in recent months. The 27-year-old German centre back has been with Arsenal since 2016 and has made 84 league appearances for the side but has been criticised for poor positioning and defensive errors.
Juventus are forced to look for a new centre back in the market after the long-term injury to star defender Giorgio Chiellini, who is set to be injured for up to 6 months after tearing his ACL in training. Despite acquiring former Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt for over €85m earlier in the summer, the Bianconeri are keen to keep depth at the back and fight for the elusive Champions League, a prize that has evaded them in the 21st century.
Apollo Heyes
