One reason why Juventus could beat PSG to signing of Man United star
28 October at 15:00David De Gea is one of the most important names circulating in the market in recent days, with the Spanish goalkeeper's contract expiring on June 30 next year. The Manchester United star, who was elected in the best 11 at the FIFA The Best awards is currently in contract talks with his clubs, but many clubs are lurking in the background looking to take advantage of the uncertain situation.
In case the contract renewal does not arrive, the Red Devils will activate the extension option for a further season. However, the value of De Gea would fall greatly and many teams would be ready to fight to guarantee the services of the Spanish number one.
According to reports, Juventus would start observing the situation with special attention, joining PSG in the race for the 27-year-old. Super agent Jorge Mendes could give the Bianconeri a hand in possible negotiations, as he has established a good relationship with the club, already bringing Joao Cancelo and Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin last summer.
Go to comments