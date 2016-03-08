Juventus, Kwang-Song Han in Qatar to close deal
06 January at 14:00Juventus are set to sell North Korean forward Kwang-Song Han to Qatari side Al-Duhail today, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the player is already undergoing medical checks at the club, before an official deal will be reached. The two clubs are set to fully finalise the deal today, with the economic agreement already being reached. The Bianconeri are looking to avoid a capital loss on the player.
Apollo Heyes
