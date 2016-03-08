Juventus-linked midfielder refuses to rule out Roma exit

The midfielder has been linked with the likes of Juventus and Inter in the past, but the rumours have since cooled down significantly. In an interview with today's edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport ( via Calciomercato.com ), Pellegrini spoke out about his future in the Italian capital.

"At this moment, I would like to stay here forever, but certainly this must also be the intention of the company. I'm a very ambitious boy, who demands a lot from myself and from others. It would be perfect for me to stay here forever," he stated.

In other words, he didn't shut the door to an exit, hinting that it will depend on Roma's ambitions for the upcoming season. Of course, the clubs interested will take note of his words, although the obstacle remains convincing the Giallorossi.





In any case, for the good of the Italian national team, we can only hope that Pellegrini will continue on the same path.

Lorenzo Pellegrini continues to be a hot name on the transfer market. Impressing for Roma, as well as the Italian national team, he hasn't disappointed the teams keeping tabs on his situation. However, the Giallorossi don't want to part ways with their star.