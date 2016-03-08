Cristiano Ronaldo: Man U make opening bid, Juve strategy revealed
02 July at 12:15Serie A giants Juventus could reportedly look to thrash out a deal for Real Madrid superstar and five-time Ballon D'or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.
The former Manchester United forward did score four times in the ongoing FIFA World Cup and helped Portugal go through to the knockout stages of the competition, only to see an Edinson Cavani-led Uruguay knock the nation out in the round of 16.
Tuttosport report that Juventus are interested in bringing Ronaldo to Turin and will look to thrash out a deal, despite Ronaldo's wage demands and transfer fee seemingly too big for the Old Lady to afford.
Juve's highest earner currently happens to be Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala, who earns 7.5 million euros a season, while Ronaldo would demand a wage of 40 million euros a season. Although, Juve would naturally not afford it, but FCA owner John Elkann can contribute extra funds to pay Ronaldo's wages.
As far as the transfer fee is concerned, Ronaldo will be available for about 200 million euros despite his massive release clause of a billion euros. Juventus will be able to pay the 200 million euros fee in installments across four seasons in an attempt to bring Ronaldo to Turin.
Recent reports have suggesed that Ronaldo is looking to leave Real Madrid this summer.
Manchester United too have drawn links with Ronaldo and could look to splash out 250 million euros to sign their former superstar, says MUFCExclusiveNews.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments