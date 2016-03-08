Juventus make contact for Bayer Leverkusen star
10 April at 17:15Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly made contact to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Julian Brandt.
The bianconeri are already looking forward to the summer window and have drawn up plans of assault for multiple players. The summer will be a very important time for the club and players will be signed.
German outlet BILD states that Juventus have entered the race to sign Brandt, who is already being seen as a possible target by Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.
The outlet states that Juve have made their intentions known and have initiated contact with the entourage of the young winger and have also contacted his father about the same.
There appears to be a release clause of 25 million euros in the contract and the report states that Leverkusen are expected to sell Brandt in the summer.
