Juventus make decision on Boateng and Umtiti in search for defender

With the likes of Barzagli, Bonucci and Chiellini ageing, the Bianconeri are in desperate need of young blood to strengthen the defence in order to compete with the best teams in the world. Therefore, sporting director Paratici has already started talks for several defenders.

The dream remains de Ligt, however, the Dutchman is getting closer and closer to Barcelona by the day. There is also work in progress on both Manolas and Ruben Dias, but neither is an absolute priority and Paratici usually remains active on several fronts before delivering the decisive blow.

Genoa's Christian Romero is already as good as done, but Juventus are yet to decide if they should bring him in already in June, or loan him out to Genoa for another year.

Instead, Paratici has also looked at Umtiti and Boateng. The former is struggling with physical issues, and thus Juve deem the investment too risky. With regards to the German, no physical matter is holding back the deal, but rather a technical evaluation.

Ahead of next season, Juventus are searching the market for at least one new defender, as this department has had serious issues not only in the Champions League, but also in the league.