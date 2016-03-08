Juventus make first moves for Valencia's Torres but there are two problems: the details
24 April at 15:45Juventus are interested in signing Valencia forward Ferran Torres, but a deal looks unlikely, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano on Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Bianconeri have been following the 20-year-old Spanish winger for years now, consistently impressed by the player. The Turin based club have already registered their interest in Torres and the first contacts have taken place, with the situation being explored. Torres has a €100 million release clause but the Bianconeri have been hoping to offer a lower fee or offer players in exchange to convince Valencia.
However, there are two problems, the report continues. The first is that German side Borussia Dortmund are incredibly keen on the player, with fellow Bundesliga side Bayern Munich also interested. This competition may push Juventus out of the race. The other issue is that Torres wants to start consistently and not be a rotation player, looking to grow with regular playing time.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments