Juventus’ Mandragora dilemma
16 June at 19:05Juventus need to take a decision about the future of Rolando Mandragora in the coming hours. The Italian midfielder has attracted the interest of Genoa and Monaco with the Ligue 1 giants who have put € 20 million on the table to sign the former Crotone starlet.
Genoa won’t manage to level the offer of the French club and – possibly – the maximum bid they can do is around € 7/10 million.
Genoa, however, would offer Juve to include a buy-back clause in the deal whilst Monaco are not open to include such clause.
Juve need to take a decision now: if they sell Mandragora for € 20 million (after buying him for € 6 million plus € 6 in add-ons) they’ll lose control on the player. If they sell for less money they could have a chance of re-signing him in the future.
What do you think Juventus should do? Tell us in the comments below
@lorebetto
Lorenzo Bettoni
