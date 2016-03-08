Juventus, Mandzukic prepares his January farewell

04 September at 10:45
As reported by the Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com, Mario Mandzukic is already preparing his farewell to Juventus in January. The 33-year-old Croatian striker is likely to make the move to China, who are already registering their interest in the World Cup finalist. As revealed yesterday, Mandzukic is also missing from Juventus’ Champions League player list, displaying his more subdued position with the Bianconeri since the arrival of Maurizio Sarri and return of Gonzalo Higuain to the side.

Apollo Heyes

