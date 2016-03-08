Juventus, Marchisio: 'Juventus players always believe in what they do'
07 October at 14:45Former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio spoke to Italian media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com following the Bianconeri’s 2-1 victory over Inter last night in the Derby d’Italia.
"It was great to see Dybala on the pitch from the first minute, he got off to a great start. It certainly helps to score after a few minutes. It was a very fast game, where there was first a Juve who dominated the field then followed by Inter.”
The 33-year-old Italian then discussed the belief that the Juventus players have and the decisions of coach Maurizio Sarri.
"Juventus players always believe in what they do. It's true that there has been a change of coach and it takes time, but in the end, you can see the depth of the players on the pitch. I think Sarri is happy because he chose Dybala as his starter and the Argentine scored, put Higuain in and then he scored the decisive goal. These situations help to manage the locker room.”
The Bianconeri are currently top of the league table after last night’s victory, now one point ahead of rivals Inter, who are second. Juventus’ next game is against Bologna after the international break.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments