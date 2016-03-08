Juventus midfielder eyed as Jankto replacement
23 June at 15:35Juventus midfielder Rolando Mandragora is being eyed by Udinese as a replacement for the in-demand Jakub Jankto.
The 20-year-old Mandragora spent a loan spell at Crotone last season and impressed at the club, despite enduring relegation. Mandragora appeared in 36 Serie A games, scoring twice and assisting once for the side.
A report from CalcioMercato states that Udinese see the Juventus midfielder as the perfect replacement for Jankto and they could move for him, with the bianconeri already planning to offload Mandragora.
Juventus want a 20 million euros fee for the midfielder, with Atalanta, Fiorentina and Sampdoria also having drawn links with him along with Genoa.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
