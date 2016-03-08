West Ham and Newcastle target set for Juve loan exit after talks with Ronaldo
10 August at 11:55Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro is close to sealing a move to Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.
The Italian was reportedly close to a move to Watford yesterday, but a deal could not be reached with the Hornets before the end of the English transfer window last night.
The move to Sporting will be an initial loan deal and while its unknown whether there will be an option of making it a permanent deal or not, Sturaro will fly to Portugal at about 12 PM today.
It is said that Cristiano Ronaldo convinced Sturaro into joining Sporting Lisbon and the midfielder took up the decision of leaving for the Portuguese talks after thorough talks with Ronaldo recently.
Not just Watford, West Ham and Leicester have also been linked with a move for Sturaro.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
