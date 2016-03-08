Juventus miss out: Parma star signs new deal
01 February at 16:55Juventus target Bruno Alves has put pen to paper on a new deal at Parma, despite being at the receiving end of a lot of interest from the bianconeri towards the end of the January transfer window.
Alves has become a very important part of the Parma side this season, appearing 17 times this season and even scoring two goals for the newly promoted club.
A statement on the official website say Alves say a few words about the new deal, which will keep him at the club till the summer of 2020.
He said: "I thank Parma for the trust, here I feel at home and I am happy to be part of this family. I am proud of the work that the team, the staff and the management are doing and I will give everything in every game for this team and these colors."
The 37-year-old was being seen as Juve's replacement for the injured Chiellini and this is his second coming in the Serie A, as the first one saw him play for a season at Cagliari.
