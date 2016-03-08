Juventus, Nedved: 'The ideal trequartista today is Ramsey'
06 November at 20:30Juventus vice-chairman Pavel Nedved spoke to Italian media outlet Sky Sport Italia via Calciomercato.com before the Bianconeri’s Champions League clash against Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow.
"More quality on the pitch? It depends on how they face the game; I think they'll be much more offensive because they're more dangerous. They're good quality. Let's try to play the best in the moment, in technical and logical choices. The ideal trequartista today is Ramsey, he'll play. He's got Bernardeschi's technique and he's played a lot of great games. Bernardeschi is very happy with that role, as are Ramsey and Douglas Costa. Bentancur can do well there too. About the match? I think it's going to change the way we play. Very experienced players with excellent experience. I expect danger up front, they have players who will try to do a little more and that can put us in trouble.”
A victory for the Bianconeri against the Russian side tonight guarantees qualification to the knock-out round of the competition. The Turin based side are currently undefeated in all competitions under new coach Maurizio Sarri, who left North London side Chelsea to join Juventus earlier this year. They are currently top of the league table with 29 points.
Apollo Heyes
