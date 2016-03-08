Juventus, Nedved: 'We have to think one match at a time'
01 October at 22:45Juventus vice-chairman Pavel Nedved spoke to Italian media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com today before the Bianconeri’s Champions League clash against Bayer Leverkusen.
"The match with SPAL was already difficult because we thought of the Champions League. We have to think one match at a time because otherwise we only make a mess and for years, I think that Juve have done this well. They’re showing that every game is one to concentrate for.”
The Bianconeri are currently two points behind league leaders Inter, who have had a perfect start to the season, winning their first six games in a row. Juventus, on the other hand, dropped points to Fiorentina last month in a frustrating 0-0 draw. However, this weekend’s Derby d’Italia could change the season for the two sides.
Apollo Heyes
