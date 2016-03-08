Juventus neurologist plays down Karius concussion claims
07 June at 09:45Juventus neurologist Franco Benech has played down reports that Loris Karius had suffered a concussion against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final.
The German goalkeeper made two horror errors in the Champions League final against Real Madrid some weeks ago and played a role in handing the Los Blancos their third consecutive European crown. Recently, there were reports that Karius had suffered a concussion before he made the errors.
Juventus neurologist Franco Benech though, has claimed that it is not possible for the player to have suffered a concussion. He told ANSA: "To certify a concussion there must have been also a small loss of conscience. And then, the doctors must not allow the player to play in those conditions."
It is not conceivable and it is impossible for an athlete to suffer a traumatic event of such a commotional type without leaving the field. The concussive event causes a stretching of the fibers and a consequent loss of consciousness. It happened to Nedved in a match against Real Madrid and we replaced him ".
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments