Juventus neurologist Franco Benech has played down reports that Loris Karius had suffered a concussion against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final.The German goalkeeper made two horror errors in the Champions League final against Real Madrid some weeks ago and played a role in handing the Los Blancos their third consecutive European crown. Recently, there were reports that Karius had suffered a concussion before he made the errors.Juventus neurologist Franco Benech though, has claimed that it is not possible for the player to have suffered a concussion. He told ANSA : "To certify a concussion there must have been also a small loss of conscience. And then, the doctors must not allow the player to play in those conditions."It is not conceivable and it is impossible for an athlete to suffer a traumatic event of such a commotional type without leaving the field. The concussive event causes a stretching of the fibers and a consequent loss of consciousness. It happened to Nedved in a match against Real Madrid and we replaced him ".Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)