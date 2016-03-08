Liverpool goalkeeper Karius suffered a concussion against Real Madrid
04 June at 21:30
According to the latest reports from ESPN, the unlucky Loris Karius, who conceded two howlers in the Champions League final against Real Madrid, suffered a concussion in the game.
The German goalkeeper was sent to Boston by the club to undergo further tests to avoid any brain damage, after receiving a knock from Sergio Ramos in the final. The player will stay in the United States until the end of the month and at first, the results were not known.
However, this evening, the medical team in Boston revealed reports that confirmed that Loris Karius suffered a concussion after the incident with Sergio Ramos, explaining the massive howlers that he committed during the game which in the end cost Liverpool the game.
Haven’t really slept until now... the scenes are still running through my head again and again... I'm infinitely sorry to my teammates, for you fans, and for all the staff. I know that I messed it up with the two mistakes and let you all down... pic.twitter.com/w9GixPiQDC— Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) 27 maj 2018
Go to comments