According to the latest reports from ESPN, the unlucky Loris Karius, who conceded two howlers in the Champions League final against Real Madrid, suffered a concussion in the game.

The German goalkeeper was sent to Boston by the club to undergo further tests to avoid any brain damage, after receiving a knock from Sergio Ramos in the final. T he player will stay in the United States until the end of the month and a t first, the results were not known.

However, this evening, the medical team in Boston revealed reports that confirmed that Loris Karius suffered a concussion after the incident with Sergio Ramos, explaining the massive howlers that he committed during the game which in the end cost Liverpool the game.