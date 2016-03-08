Juventus news: Agnelli meets squad after Coppa Italia elimination
31 January at 15:10According to Sky Sport, the President of the Old Lady arrived at Juventus’ training complex at around 10.45 and spoke with the team ahead of the morning training session.
The Old Lady was eliminated from the Coppa Italia after an incredible 3-0 defeat at hands of Atalanta. Juve had won the competition for four times in a row but last night they were forced to give their crown away in the quarter-finals.
Atalanta will face Fiorentina in the semi-finals, while the other one will be played by AC Milan and the winner of Inter-Lazio that will play the last quarter-final at the San Siro tonight (CHECK OUT the predicted line-ups).
Juventus face Parma in the next Serie A match on Saturday. The Old Lady’s defender Giorgio Chiellini picked up a calf injury last night and will undergo medical tests today to know how long he will remain out of action.
