As is written by Marca, it appears that Pavel Nedved, a former Juve player and the club’s current vice-president, approached referee Felix Brych in the tunnels afterwards, and raised his voice, demanding explanations and stating that the decision to send off the Portuguese star was wrong.

This is the kind of behaviour that could rightly see him be disciplined by UEFA. The German referee didn’t proffer a response, anyway, and Juventus ended up winning thanks to two Miralem Pjanic penalties.

Ronaldo was sent off in controversial circumstances, after trying to get opponent Jeison Murillo to stand up but appearing to be hitting him instead.

Nedved isn’t known for being the most gentlemanly of players at the best of times, the former Ballon d’Or recipient known for his intensity and outbursts on the pitch and off it.