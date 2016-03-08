Juventus news: the stat that proves Cristiano Ronaldo never passes the ball

03 November at 13:45
Cristiano Ronaldo 'never passes the ball' or at least, he does it fewer times than his team-mates. A stat provided by Opta, in fact, highlights how the former Real Madrid striker has the 46% of Juventus' total shots on target this season. Ronaldo, on his own, produces almost half of Juventus' total shots on target. I

t is fair to say, however, that the Portuguese star has had a great start to the season in Italy with seven goals and five assists in 12 appearances in all competitions. To put into other words, Ronaldo has directly contributed to one goal per game at Juventus so far this season. Whether he passes the ball or not, Cristiano is always decisive.

Check Ronaldo's stats in comparison with Ballon d'Or contenders Mbappe, Messi, Modric and Griezmann.

