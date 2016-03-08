Juventus on Eriksen; Tottenham consider Rabiot swap - the details
18 October at 12:00The contract Cristian Eriksen expires at the end of the season and many teams are keeping tabs on the situation of the Tottenham star, including Juventus. However, the London side could decide to collect as much as they can in January for the Danish midfielder, as no renewal is in sight.
There are around five teams who can afford to turn the Eriksen dream into reality, and Juve are one of them. The Bianconeri are working on their plan for June when the player's contract expires, although things could take off sooner than that.
As we have learned, Tottenham are working to find other solutions, as they won't get the requested €30m for a player that can leave for free six months later. Instead, they could consider a swap deal.
In fact, Spurs could propose an exchange involving Eriksen and Rabiot, as the latter has struggled with playing time at the start of the season. For now, it remains an idea, though it would be a huge deal if the parties can find an agreement.
