The arrival of Pogba at Juventus certainly changed many things. During his time with the Bianconeri, he became what many would describe as one of the best midfielders in the world, joining for practically nothing from Manchester United, and leaving for a whopping €105m.



Therefore, in recent weeks the Juventus management have carried out an operation to find the 'new Pogba' , in terms of potential and cost, looking at both first and B teams. In fact, three deals could be closed in the coming days.

The first name is Yunus Musah, an Arsenal midfielder who some have already compared to Vieira. The 15-year-old is originally from Ghana but has featured for the English U-16 national team. The second player is Oriol Busquets (not related with Sergio), who ironically plays as a midfielder for Barcelona. Juventus would be able to bring him in for free as his contract hasn't been renewed with the Catalans.

The third player is actually not a midfielder, rather a striker. Pablo Moreno also plays for Barcelona and would cost around €3m.