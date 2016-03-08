Juventus, Orsolini: 'I want to stay at Bologna'

"I'm happy with the growing season. For the future, the men in charge are working on it, I have not thought about it yet. However, I will make the necessary decision at the right time," he began.

Orsolini joined Bologna last summer on loan, which will expire at the end of the season. However, Mihajlovic's side will have the opportunity to make the deal permanent, though Juventus could buy him back in that case.

"I have had a great time at Bologna, I have found a second family. I have always expressed a will to stay, I like the city and the project. I think this is the right place for me to grow. I hope the coach stays because he has given an important identity to the team," he concluded.