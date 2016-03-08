Juventus, Paratici: 'I owe a lot to Inter CEO Beppe Marotta...'
04 December at 16:30Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici discussed his career and work with Inter CEO Beppe Marotta in an interview in the Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today.
"I owe a lot to Marotta with whom I grew up with as an executive. And I owe a lot to all the companions with whom I worked first at Samp and then at Juventus, from all of them I learned something, with all of them I always worked to achieve the goals that in football can never be achieved alone.”
Marotta and Paratici worked together at the Bianconeri at the start of the decade and their work together helped turn the Turin based club into the domestic giants they are today. Marotta left Juventus last December and has since started working hard with Inter to grow the club and topple his former employers.
Apollo Heyes
