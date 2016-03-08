Juventus' plan regarding Demiral and the transfer market: the decision
16 April at 15:00Juventus plan to keep Turkish defender Merih Demiral, despite his high value on the transfer market, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano via Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 22-year-old defender, who is contracted to the Bianconeri until 2024, joined the club from Sassuolo last summer. The Old Lady immediately rejected a €20 million offer from AC Milan for the player, the same amount offered by Spanish side Atletico Madrid. Premier League side Leicester City also bid €40 million for Demiral in January, but again Juventus declined the offer.
The Bianconeri’s plan is to develop the player into becoming a consistent starter, the report continues, and being a core part of the future of the club’s defense. Demiral is considered by Juventus’ management to be one of the best defenders in Europe in terms of potential, and so aren’t interested in cashing in on him.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments