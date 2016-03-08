Juventus, player salaries: highest wage bill in Serie A
04 September at 10:00
La Gazzetta Dello Sport have released their annual list of the Serie A clubs' respective salaries this season, with Juventus topping the wage bill as expected.
The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo makes a huge difference in this aspect, as the striker earns a whopping €31m per year. Coming in with a total of €219m per year for wages, Juve is by far the first in that list, followed by Milan in second with €140m.
Ronaldo €31m (2022)
Dybala €7m (2022)
Pjanic €6.5m (2023)
Douglas Costa €6m (2022)
Bonucci €5.5m (2022)
Emre Can €5m (2022)
Khedira €4m (2019)
Mandzukic €4m (2020)
Chiellini €4m (2020)
Matuidi €4m (2020 )
Cuadrado €4m (2020)
Szczesny €4m (2021)
Cancelo €3m (2022)
Benatia €3m (2020)
Bernardeschi €3m (2022)
Barzagli €3m (2019)
Alex Sandro €2.8m (2020)
Perin €2.3m (2022)
Rugani €2m (2021)
De Sciglio €2m (2022)
Spinazzola €1,5m (2022)
Bentancur €1m (2022)
Kean €0,55m (2022)
Pinsoglio €0,3m (2019)
