Juventus prepare Ronaldo unveiling
10 July at 14:55Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly already preparing for the unveiling of Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese superstar is set to leave Real Madrid to join Juventus this summer and he is willing to join the bianconeri this summer, with talks currently underway.
La Stampa report that Juventus are preparing a special unveiling for Ronaldo and will look to match the manner in which Ronaldo was presented by Real Madrid in 2009 on his arrival from Manchester United.
It could be one of the most historic unveilings in history of the bianconeri and they are prepared to make it one of the best ever for the club.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
