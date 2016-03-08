Juventus preparing to offer a new contract to Dybala: the figures
14 January at 19:10Juventus are preparing to offer a new contract to 26-year-old Argentine forward Paulo Dybala, according to a report from Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Bianconeri, despite their ideas of selling Dybala in last summer’s transfer window, have been impressed with his performances so far this season under coach Maurizio Sarri and would like to offer him a longer contract. Dybala has made 24 appearances across all competitions for a total of 1404 minutes so far this season, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists in that time.
Juventus would like to extend his contract to last until 2024, the report highlights, with increased wages of close to €10 million net per season. He is currently on €7 million net per season, with his current contract set to expire in June of 2022. He is part of Juventus’ formidable attacking trident alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain.
Apollo Heyes
