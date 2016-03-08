Juventus reject AC Milan's swap offer for Higuain
25 July at 12:45Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly rejected AC Milan's swap deal involving Gonzalo Higuain and Leonardo Bonucci.
Bonucci has recently been linked with a move back to Juventus and the defender is interested in a switch to the Old Lady. Higuain, on the other hand, is annoyed at Juventus for pushing him towards the exit door and is set leave the bianconeri this summer.
Tuttosport report that Juventus have pegged back Milan's offer of exchanging Higuain and Bonucci in a swap deal.
While the offer is rejected, Juventus have not closed all doors on a possible deal. They will be willing to do a deal if the rossoneri offer cash plus Bonucci this summer.
Bonucci is believed to be in the region of 35 million euros and Juventus want 25 million euros more in a player plus cash deal.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
