Juventus reject Borussia Dortmund offer for Mandzukic
15 July at 13:55Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly rejected Borussia Dortmund's offer to sign Croatia World Cup star Mario Mandzukic.
The forward scored for Croatia in the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup against England to take the nation to the final of the tournament. He has drawn links with a move to Manchester United this summer.
Sky Italia report that Dortmund had tried to bring Mandzukic back to Germany this summer and had made an approach for the striker, but Juventus pegged the offer back.
Massimiliano Allegri feels that Mandzukic is a very vital part of the side and will be an important player next season too, despite the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.
While Juventus were willing to sell Mandzukic this summer before Ronaldo arrived, but after the forward's arrival, Mandzukic will be considered unsellable by Juventus.
