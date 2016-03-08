Juventus reject swap deal involving Morata and Higuain
15 July at 13:15Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly rejected a swap deal with Chelsea involving Alvaro Morata and Gonzalo Higuain.
The Blues have recently appointed former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri as their new manager and also confirmed the signing of Jorginho from the partenopei yesterday. They have also drawn links with Gonzalo Higuain, who will be sold by Juventus this summer.
La Stampa report that Juventus have pegged back Chelsea's offer for a swap deal involving Morata and Higuain.
It is said that Juventus are no longer interested in signing Morata after having signed Ronaldo from Real Madrid, but will be willing to offload Higuain if the right offer arrives.
It was earlier reported that Higuain is irritated at Juventus for trying to sell him this summer.
