Inter have confirmed the signing of Kwadwo Asamoah today and his former club Juventus have saluted their veteran through the club’s official Twitter account.“We’ve taken the same path and it’s been extraordinary. Asamoah arrived at Juve in 2012 and won six Serie A titles with us. Asamoah playedIn 2013 Asamoah was named best Ghana player of the year. In other words, Asamoah had been an extraordinary protagonist of the last six years that we spent together.”“Thanks to your help and support we’ve improved year by year. Thanks for everything.”