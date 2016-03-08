Juventus salute new Inter signing Asamoah
02 July at 20:57Inter have confirmed the signing of Kwadwo Asamoah today and his former club Juventus have saluted their veteran through the club’s official Twitter account.
“We’ve taken the same path and it’s been extraordinary. Asamoah arrived at Juve in 2012 and won six Serie A titles with us. Asamoah played 156 games in all competitions scoring five goals. He did also win 3 Supercups and 4 Coppa Italia. In 2013 Asamoah was named best Ghana player of the year. In other words, Asamoah had been an extraordinary protagonist of the last six years that we spent together.”
“Thanks to your help and support we’ve improved year by year. Thanks for everything.”
Sei stagioni da incorniciare— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) 2 luglio 2018
Grazie di tutto, @Asabob20!
https://t.co/zZoeavPQ6U pic.twitter.com/Hlb9XoLmtk
