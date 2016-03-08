Juventus, Sarri still unconvinced by Dybala
18 September at 21:15Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri didn’t shy away from questions yesterday about his squad choices to Italian media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com yesterday, with the true meaning behind his comments clear.
"Let's see, at this moment my feelings are that the team is not yet ready for a full rotation you have to be careful because the players must be put in a position to do well and not in difficulty.”
Reading between the lines, it’s obvious that the 60-year-old Italian coach is primarily talking about frustrated Argentine forward Paulo Dybala. The 25-year-old Argentinian player has only played 14 minutes for the Bianconeri so far this season, despite declining moves abroad to prove himself to Sarri.
Offers from the Premier League and PSG came for Dybala earlier this summer, but the player declined them as he is content at Juventus and wants to prove himself to the coach. However, Sarri sees Dybala as ‘only’ a centre-forward and as such, doesn’t want to change his tactical approach in order to accommodate the 25-year-old.
Dybala is clearly behind compatriot Gonzalo Higuain in the pecking order and will need to adapt to Sarri’s tactics if he wants to prove himself in Turin this season.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments