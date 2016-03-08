Juventus, Sarri to start Dybala and Higuain against Lecce
23 October at 19:00Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri has been thinking about making a variety of line-up changes for the Bianconeri’s upcoming league game against Lecce this weekend, according to a report from Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how Sarri would like to rest Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who has played seven games in the last 24 days between Juventus and the Portuguese national team. The only game the 34-year-old forward has missed this season was the Bianconeri’s victory over Brescia, playing every other available minute for the Turin based club.
Therefore, Sarri is thinking about deploying an all-Argentinian attack, with the attacking duo of Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain starting together up front against Lecce.
The five time Ballon d’Or winner has scored five goals and provided one assist for Juventus so far this season, proving instrumental in important games such as the Bianconeri’s league clash against Napoli at the end of August.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments