Juventus set to make late offer for Barcelona and Spurs target
16 August at 13:35Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly set to make a late offer in an attempt to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer.
The French midfielder was part of France's reserves for the FIFA World Cup and has become an important part of Paris Saint-Germain over the past few seasons. Last season, Rabiot appeared in 33 Ligue 1 games, scoring once and assisting five times. He also scored in PSG's UEFA Champions League game against Real Madrid.
Reports in France state that Juventus are set to make a late offer in an attempt to sign Rabiot this summer, with the Italian summer transfer window set to slam shut tomorrow.
Rabiot's contract is set to run out next summer and it seems as though he is not going to extend his Parc des Princes stay, with PSG willing to let him go this summer.
Barcelona and Tottenham have been linked with a move to sign Rabiot, but Juventus could steal the march by making an offer for him within the next day.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
