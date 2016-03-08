Paris Saint-Germain to sell Juventus target this summer
03 July at 12:55French giants Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly willing to sell Juventus target Adrien Rabiot this summer.
The French midfielder has drawn strong links with the Old Lady this summer and reports yesterday suggested that the bianconeri have already made contact for the player.
SportItalia say that PSG will be willing to part ways with Rabiot this summer, after Juventus indeed made contact with PSG sporting director Antero Henrique and Rabiot's agent yesterday.
The player's contract expires in the summer of 2019 and Massimiliano Allegri really likes him. PSG treat the player to be very transferrable.
Rabiot appeared in 33 Ligue 1 games last season, scoring once and assisting five times. He also started all eight of PSG's Champions League games and scored against Real Madrid
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
