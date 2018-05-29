Juventus set to sign complete signing of another Barcelona starlet
29 May at 17:40Reports from Tuttosport say that Juventus are set to sign another Barcelona starlet in Oriol Busquets after having sealed the deal to sign of Pablo Moreno.
The 19-year-old Busquets is known to be one of La Masia's most talented youngsters right now. Much like Sergio, he too is a defensive midfielder by trade and appeared 22 times in the La Liga 2 for Barcelona B, assisting once.
Tuttosport say that Busquets is set to sign for Juve soon, days after the club sealed the deal to sign teammate and fellow La Masia graduate Pablo Moreno.
Busquets' deal at Barcelona ends this June, at the end of which he'll be free to negotiate with clubs and seal a free transfer.
It is said that the 19-year-old would already have been a Juventus player, if not a meniscus tear that he recently sustained. During the recovery, a host of clubs approached him. But Juventus intermediaries were the ones to do so.
Busquets is happy with the offer and will soon be a Juventus player.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
