Arsenal dealt transfer blow as Juve complete signing of Barcelona starlet
16 May at 18:00Juventus have reportedly completed the signing of Barcelona starlet Pablo Moreno, Sport reports.
The Catalan paper claims the Old Lady has informed Barcelona about their intention of meeting the player’s € 3 million release clause.
The promising striker, born in 2002, is regarded as the most promising footballer of his age and according to the report Arsenal’s scout Raul Sanllehi tried to take the player to North London in the past.
Sanllehi had been been working for Barcelona for 14 years and after his move to North London he tried to help the Gunners sign this promising striker who is now expected to move to Juventus in the summer.
Juventus are close to completing the signing of Emre Can, Mattia Caldara and Leonardo Spinazzola and reports in Italy claim the Old Lady has also signed another talented and promising footballer: Yunus Musah from Arsenal.
Read more Juventus news here
More Arsenal news here
Go to comments