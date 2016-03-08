Juventus star informs about interest in AC Milan switch
17 July at 09:30Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain is reportedly interested in a move to AC Milan this summer.
The Argentine will be sold this summer by Juventus and he is annoyed at the club for forcing him out and for having signed Cristiano Ronaldo to push him closer to the exit door.
Sky Italia state that Higuain is interested in a move to AC Milan this summer and he has sent text messages to players who currently ply their trade with the rossoneri to know of the club's interest and to express his interest in playing for the club next season.
The striker knows that he is leaving and has accepted that his time at Turin has come to an end. AC Milan have drawn links with him and while they are undergoing massive financial troubles, they are looking to somehow finance a move for the Argentine.
The Milan are now aware of the player's interest and the possibility of a move happening looms.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
