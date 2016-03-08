Juventus star Ronaldo's mother suffers a stroke, in doubt for AC Milan clash
03 March at 14:30Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother has suffered an ischemic stroke, putting him in doubt for the Bianconeri’s Coppa Italia semi-final against AC Milan tomorrow, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Maria Dolores Aveiro, the 65-year-old mother of the Portuguese five-time Ballon d’Or winner, suffered an ischemic stroke this morning and was rushed to the Dr Nelio Mendonca hospital in Madeira. The stroke was caused by a blood clot that blocked a blood vessel in the brain, but now she is conscious and stable (via The Sun).
The 35-year-old Portuguese forward quickly departed Turin to join his mother in hospital, the report continues, temporarily leaving training with Juventus the day before the Coppa Italia semi-final against AC Milan. There is a chance that he will miss tomorrow’s game in order to stay with his mother.
Ronaldo has scored 25 goals and provided three assists in 31 appearances across all competitions so far this season.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments