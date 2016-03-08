Juventus still looking to sign Icardi, possible player swap with PSG: the details
04 March at 17:30Juventus are still looking to sign Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, with a possible exchange deal possible with Paris Saint Germain in the summer, according to a report from Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Bianconeri attempted to sign the 27-year-old Argentine striker last summer, but the player ended up joining PSG on a loan deal with a €70 million buy option attached. Juventus believe that they can make a deal with the French club next summer, should the Parisians decide to enact the buy option.
One idea is to possibly include a player in the deal, the report continues. The Turin based club could include either Argentine forward Paulo Dybala or Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic in the deal.
Icardi has made 30 appearances across all competitions so far this season for PSG, for a total of 1944 minutes. In that time, he’s scored 20 goals and provided four assists.
Apollo Heyes
