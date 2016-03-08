Juventus, Tacchinardi: 'Ronaldo was wrong but Sarri has courage and respect'
14 November at 18:30Former Juventus midfielder Alessio Tacchinardi discussed the Ronaldo situation at the Bianconeri in an interview with Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
"He did not make a nice gesture, Cristiano. It's useless to go around it: even if we all admire him, it was wrong. If you get angry about a change, you feel it; if you leave before the game is over, you're wrong. Sarri comes out great, strengthened in front of the group and the fans: I don't know how many other coaches would have had the same courage. In addition, I think that this change has done CR7 good: it must have stimulated him, pushed him. Juve will meditate on the case with a match and the key word will be 'sincerity'. However, the dots will be put on the i: respect is not compromised.”
The 34-year-old Portuguese star was substituted off by coach Maurizio Sarri for a second game in a row against AC Milan last weekend, and his reaction showed his displeasure at the decision. It was reported that he left the stadium before the game had even ended, a move that has been widely criticised.
Apollo Heyes
