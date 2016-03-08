Juventus target hints at Real Madrid exit
08 July at 14:15Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic has hinted at an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu basd side.
Kovacic joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2015 for a fee of 30 million euros. Since his arrival though, Kovacic has failed to nail down a spot for himself in the midfield. He appeared only 21 times in the La Liga last season, assisting once.
Kovacic was asked about his future by AS after Croatia's penalty shootout win over Russia yesterday. He said: "Do I want to continue at Real Madrid next season? Lets see..."
Juventus have drawn links with the midfielder this season, with Kovacic's contract at the club set to expire in the summer of 2021.
It is said that Kovacic's release clause lies in the region of 50 million euros, but he will be available in the region of 30 to 40 million euros. Juventus have drawn links with the former Inter Milan man this summer.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments