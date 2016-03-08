Juventus, the summer strategy for Demiral has been finalised: the details
03 March at 10:00Juventus are looking to keep a hold of Turkish defender Merih Demiral, despite interest from many clubs, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano via Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 21-year-old Turkish defender, who is contracted to the Bianconeri until 2024, has struggled for regular playing time so far this season, under coach Maurizio Sarri. This is in part thanks to the acquisition of Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt and the experience of Leonardo Bonucci. However, Juventus still have no interest in selling Demiral in the summer, as they believe he will be a core part of the future in Turin
Last summer the Bianconeri rejected an offer from AC Milan and a request for information from Atletico Madrid, the report continues. In January, again Juventus protected their player, declining an offer from Premier League side Leicester City. The Turin based club appreciate Demiral’s potential, his young age and knowledge of the environment, and so have promised him a first team spot in the future. Foreign clubs are still interested in him, with Arsenal in the lead, but it’s unlikely the Turk will leave in the summer.
Apollo Heyes
