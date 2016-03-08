Juventus to make attempt to resign Man Utd superstar
18 July at 10:15Serie A giants Juventus could reportedly try bringing Paul Pogba back to the bianconeri, two years after his switch to Manchester United.
Pogba joined United in the summer of 2016 about four seasons after he joined the Turin based side from Old Trafford. The Red Devils shelled out a fee of 89.7 million pounds on Pogba, but have failed to get the most out of the the recent World Cup winner since then.
Tuttosport report that Juventus will make an attempt to resign Pogba this summer, despite having signed Cristiano Ronaldo already.
It is said that Pogba is still in contact with several of his former Old Lady teammates on messenger and regularly exchanges messages with a lot of them, despite it being two years since his exit.
Ronaldo's presence at Juventus is helping the club attract other players and Pogba could be willing to comeback because of Ronaldo's lure and has already been linked with a return to Turin.
Juventus could initiate contact with Mino Raiola in an attempt to bring Pogba back.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Go to comments