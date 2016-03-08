Juventus to make surprise sacrifice in order to land former Inter loanee
10 June at 12:45According to the latest reports from Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Juventus will do everything they possibly can to sign Valencia-owned right-back João Cancelo during this summer’s transfer window.
The Portugal international spent last season on loan at Serie A rivals Inter and was hugely impressive throughout the second half of the season. The Nerazzurri would like to buy him outright but, given their predicament with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations, it looks as though they will be unable to do so.
Los Che may be willing to reduce their €40 million asking price for the former Benfica youth product, should the Bianconeri offer a player (s) in exchange who is (are) specifically wanted by coach Marcelino.
The Spanish tactician has set his sights on Stefano Sturaro and Marko Pjaca, though it remains to be seen whether Juve CEO Beppe Marotta will allow either to leave Vinovo before the start of next season.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
