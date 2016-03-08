Juventus Transfer News: Cancelo and Mandzukic set to leave, Trippier targeted
01 June at 12:30Juventus are preparing for the upcoming season and are looking to close a deal for their new coach, with Maurizio Sarri reportedly being very close to signing at the Allianz Stadium, despite rumours of a possible move for Pep Guardiola in cohesion with Adidas.
As reported by Sky Sport in Italy, Joao Cancelo is likely to leave Turin and the Bianconeri would like to replace the Portuguese fullback with Tottenham's Kieran Trippier, who will play the Champions League final against Liverpool tonight at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.
The English right-back was previously close to Napoli, as the Partenopei had already found an agreement with the Englishman but later on president De Laurentiis decided to focus on the arrival of Empoli's Di Lorenzo.
Another player who could leave the club in the upcoming transfer market is Mario Mandzukic, despite having recently signed a contract renewal until 2021 with the Serie A champions.
