Juventus transfer news: Khedira considers MLS move
24 January at 15:45Today's edition of Tuttosport writes Sami Khedira is thinking of leaving Juventus at the end of the season. The Germany International signed a contract extension with the Old Lady in September but he could decide to leave the Allianz Stadium at the end of the season.
Khedira has been struggling with game time because of several injuries sustained this season. The German has only played 81 minutes in Serie A since September and this could be his last season in Turin.
Juve have already reached an agreement with Aaron Ramsey and are trying to convince Arsenal to sell him in the January transfer window.
