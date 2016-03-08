Juventus, two outgoing players will not join another Italian club
30 October at 10:15Two potentially outgoing Juventus stars won’t play for another club in Italy if they depart the Bianconeri in January, according to a report from today’s paper edition of the Milano based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
25-year-old German midfielder Emre Can, who was heartbroken after coach Maurizio Sarri refused to honour his promise in the summer to play the midfielder in the Champions League, is only ready to consider high-level prospects, such as Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain – who expressed interest in him during the summer transfer window – or Bundesliga kings Bayern Munich. The former Liverpool player will not move to another club in Italy, the report adds.
Furthermore, 33-year-old Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic, whose move to Premier League side Manchester United fell through in the summer, is hoping that a deal can be finalised with the Red Devils in time for January. The player hasn’t featured a single minute for the Bianconeri so far this season. The report also details how Mandzukic will not move to another Italian club, as if his move to Manchester United doesn’t materialise then he will look to either Sevilla in Spain or a Chinese side.
Apollo Heyes
